SC Department of Corrections capture escaped Florence County inmate

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Officers from the S.C. Department of Corrections say they caught an inmate who escaped Monday night.

Authorities say James Russell, 40, walked away from a job site in Florence County after 10 p.m.

Russell was assigned to Palmer Pre-Release Center, a minimum security facility in Florence County.

Officials say Russell was caught shortly after escaping.

Russell was sentenced to 8 years in jail for an accessory charge after a felony.

There’s no word yet on what other charges Russell will face after escaping.