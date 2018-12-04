SC Department of Corrections capture escaped Florence County inmate

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Officers from the S.C. Department of Corrections say they caught an inmate who escaped Monday night.

Officers from SC Dept. of Corrections caught inmate James Russell, 40, after he escaped from a job site. SC Dept. of Corrections

Authorities say James Russell, 40, walked away from a job site in Florence County after 10 p.m.

Russell was assigned to Palmer Pre-Release Center, a minimum security facility in Florence County.

Officials say Russell was caught shortly after escaping.

Russell was sentenced to 8 years in jail for an accessory charge after a felony.

There’s no word yet on what other charges Russell will face after escaping.

