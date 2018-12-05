Columbia Police captures accused Harbison Walmart shooter

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have captured the suspect accused of shooting at officers at the Walmart in Harbison overnight.

Columbia Police say Stanley Lubkin is in custody after shooting at officers at a Walmart in Harbison. Columbia Police Dept.

Police say Stanley Lubkin is in custody for stealing a Dodge RAM Quad Cab and shooting at two officers at the Walmart parking lot.

Both officers were not injured in the shooting.

Officers say Lubkin was arrested overnight in Lexington County.

This case is still under investigation.

Stay with ABC Columbia with more updates.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Columbia Police needs help to locate a masked arme...
Columbia Police searching for armed robbery suspec...
Columbia Police search for duo suspected of steali...
CPD: Crash with multiple vehicles on Blossom St. &...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android