COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have captured the suspect accused of shooting at officers at the Walmart in Harbison overnight.

Police say Stanley Lubkin is in custody for stealing a Dodge RAM Quad Cab and shooting at two officers at the Walmart parking lot.

Both officers were not injured in the shooting.

Officers say Lubkin was arrested overnight in Lexington County.

This case is still under investigation.

Stay with ABC Columbia with more updates.