Panthers place tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve with a foot injury, and signed wide receiver Mose Frazier to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced today.

Olsen who missed three games earlier in the season with a foot injury, totaled 27 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns in nine games played.

Frazier has spent the majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on Carolina’s practice squad. Last season, he was signed to the active roster for the final week of the regular season and playoffs. He has also spent time with the practice squads of Denver, Buffalo and San Francisco in his career.

The Panthers made three additional practice squad moves, releasing cornerback Josh Thornton and signing safety Kai Nacua and wide receiver DeAndrew White.