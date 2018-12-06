Bobby Hitt to remain on McMaster cabinet as Secretary of Commerce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster says Bobby Hitt will stay in his administration as Secretary of Commerce.

McMaster said Thursday that Hitt agreed to remain at the agency he has directed for nearly eight years.

McMaster’s office says South Carolina has seen nearly $30 billion in investment and added more than 106,000 jobs since Hitt was appointed by Gov. Nikki Haley after her inauguration in 2011.

Hitt spent 17 years as managing editor of The State and Columbia Record newspapers before working in the public relations department at BMW.

McMaster said in a statement he will announce decisions on the rest of his Cabinet later.