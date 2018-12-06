Kidnapping suspect wanted in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them track down a man accused of kidnapping. According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, the victim was passing the 40/40 club near Bowman street Monday just before 11 at night, when he says he stopped his car thinking he saw a deer. The victim claims the suspect in the pictured composite sketch, allegedly opened the passenger side door forcing his way into the car and pointed a gun at the victim demanding he drive.

After being forced to drive, officials say the victim claims the suspect forced him to drive down a dark road at which time the victim said to the suspect ” you know this is a road where a lot of people die at.” to which the suspect replied, “do you want to die? “according to the warrant.

The victim told Deputies he continued driving into a field as advised before the car became stuck in a muddy area According to the victim, the suspect became frustrated and reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot. The victim notified police who are now searching for the suspect.

Deputies say they have dusted the door of the vehicle and have lifted prints and were able to get the provided sketch of the suspect based on the description given by the victim.

If you recognize this unidentified man, or have any information that can help Deputies locate him you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.