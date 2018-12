Love Yourself Community Baby Shower happening Saturday

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) The 5th annual Love Yourself Community Baby Shower is happening this Saturday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is meant to empower and assist expecting mothers, as well as mothers of toddlers and newborns in the community.

It’s being held at the Katheryn M. Bellfied Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center.

For more information, click HERE.