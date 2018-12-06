Stop by the Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ at the Mall

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are out shopping, stop by an ‘Angel Tree’ and become an ‘Angel’ this Christmas.

ABC Columbia is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project.
The Angel Tree features the names of children in the Midlands who may not have a visit from Santa without your help.

Just grab a name off the tree, it features the wants and needs of less fortunate children in our area.

The tree is up at Columbiana Centre.
The Angel Tree will be up through December 9, 2018.

Looking for a simple way to help children in our area? Salvation Army has created an Amazon Wishlist for even easier gift giving this holiday season! Shop here: https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/1XJ421M646W1N/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_ovB5Bb6PTCHYM

