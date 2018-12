University of South Carolina Tree Lighting Ceremony set

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon look a lot like Christmas on the campus at the University of South Carolina.

The 64th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place tonight at 6pm on the Horseshoe.

According to organizers, the ceremony is a tradition celebrating the closing of a successful fall semester and the beginning of the holiday season.

University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides will be among the speakers.