Three-peat! Dutch Fork’s dynasty continues in 5A

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dutch Fork’s trilogy is complete. It’s reign is not.

The Silver Foxes scored 42 unanswered points in the second half to defeat T.L. Hanna 59-20, capturing their third-straight SCHSL 5A State Championship, Tom Knotts’ 4th with the program, capping a 13-0 undefeated season.

“It ain’t about me, it’s about these guys,” Knotts said after his team’s 12th game scoring 50 points or more this season. “We’ve been hard on them. We’ve made them strive for excellence and do it right.”

“I’m just very proud of the way they hung in there the whole year and stood in there with us.”

Trailing 20-17 with 14 seconds left in the half, Ty Olenchuk connected on a 24 yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt. The two-defending champions would never trail again, recovering four Yellow Jacket fumbles.

The biggest play of the game came at the start of the fourth quarter, with the Foxes trying to protect a 31-20 lead. Defensive lineman Trey Irby forced a Jaydon McKinney fumble on 4th and goal from the one yard line. Tyrik McDaniel scooped the loose ball and ran it back 97 yards for a touchdown, commencing a 14 point swing that put the game out of reach from there.

Edward Owusu would add on the next play from scrimmage for the Silver Foxes, picking up another Jackets’ fumble and running it in for another defensive TD from 12 yards.

“Three in a row, now we’re going for four in a row! Heck, we can go ahead and start talking about that now,” Knotts said. “Three in a row is fun, and good, but after the weekend, we’ll start work on number four.”