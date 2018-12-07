Tickets on sale for Hootie and the Blowfish ‘Group Therapy Tour’- Yes, it’s happening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–They are ready to hit the concert scene. One of South Carolina’s most iconic groups is getting the band back together for a tour in 2019.

In a release Monday, Colonial Life Arena announced that Hootie & the Blowfish, with special guests Barenaked Ladies, will play Colonial Life Arena on Friday September 13, 2019.

Band Members, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld announced they will embark on the Group Therapy Tour in 2019.

Information about tickets were released from CLA : Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, December 7 at ticketmaster.com

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 7 at www.LiveNation.com.

For more information about Hootie & the Blowfish, visit www.hootie.com