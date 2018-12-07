Time is running out to be a holiday angel with the Salvation Army

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —If you’ve watched us at all this month you know we are proud and excited to partner with the Salvation Army on their Angel Tree program. But you don’t have much time left to be an angel to many of the children here int he midlands that without your help may end with nothing under the tree this holiday season.

ABC Columbia had the chance to go to Columbiana Centre where the Angel tree is set up and see first hand some of the progress that is being made, but more work still needs to be done before the deadline this Sunday.

Public relations director for the Salvation Army, Sarah Newcomb tells us they have had requests to help around 22-hundred children from a thousand families right here in the Midlands and so far have taken in about 5 hundred donations.

Children are asking for anything from bikes and toys to items as simple as clothes to wear and some of the people we spoke with say they are happy to grab to whatever they can to put a smile on a child’s face. You can do the same by stopping by Columbiana Centre (right outside of the JCPenny store) and pick the name off the tree with the age and item one child in need is hoping for this holiday. But you have to hurry. The deadline to donate is 5pm Sunday.