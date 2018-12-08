It’s Happening: Second Hootie and the Blowfish Concert is on due to demand

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– They’re back! Hootie and the Blowfish have announced a second concert, due to high demand.

Colonial Life Arena announced Hootie and the Blowfish will play Thursday, September 12, 2018 in addition to the original concert date of Friday, September 13, 2018.

Tickets for the Friday show sold out within minutes prompting the band to add the second show.

Pre-sale tickets for the September 12, 2018 show go on sale on Monday December 10.

General Public sales start Friday, December 14, 2018 at ticketmaster.com. All pre-sale and on-sale times are 10 AM.