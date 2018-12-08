Winter weather advisory for several Midlands counties

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  S.C (WOLO)– According to the National weather service out of Columbia,  a winter weather advisory is in effect for Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties from 9pm Saturday to 7pm Monday.

 An advisory means light freezing rain
 possibly mixed with sleet. 

According to the National weather service, 
Northern portions of Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw 
Counties are impacted.

Keep in mind, according to Chief meteorologist John Farley, 
We will see a cold rain through the weekend.
Categories: Local News
Tags:
Share

Related

SC DOT Preps Roads for Possible Winter Weather
State Braces for Potentially Severe Winter Weather

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android