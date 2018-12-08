Winter weather advisory for several Midlands counties

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– According to the National weather service out of Columbia, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties from 9pm Saturday to 7pm Monday.

An advisory means light freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet. According to the National weather service, Northern portions of Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties are impacted. Keep in mind, according to Chief meteorologist John Farley, We will see a cold rain through the weekend.