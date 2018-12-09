Winter Weather Advisory in effect for 3 counties in Midlands

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  S.C (WOLO)– According to the National weather service out of Columbia,  a winter weather advisory is in effect for Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties until  7pm Monday.

 According to the NWS Columbia, an advisory means light freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet. 

 According to the National weather service, the Northern portions of Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw 
Counties are impacted.

Keep in mind, according to Chief meteorologist John Farley, we will see a cold rain through Monday.
Categories: Local News
Share

Related

Salvation Army angel tree ends Sunday
SC EMD Tips on preparing for Winter Weather
It’s Happening: Second Hootie and the Blowfi...
Arbor Day Celebrated in City of Columbia

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android