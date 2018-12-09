Winter Weather Advisory in effect for 3 counties in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– According to the National weather service out of Columbia, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties until 7pm Monday.

According to the NWS Columbia, an advisory means light freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet. According to the National weather service, the Northern portions of Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties are impacted. Keep in mind, according to Chief meteorologist John Farley, we will see a cold rain through Monday.