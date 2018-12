First Baptist Church rings in holiday with Christmas Pageant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A Christmas tradition returned over the weekend, marking the holiday season.

Sunday, the annual Columbia Christmas Pageant lit up the stage at First Baptist Church in Columbia.

Hundreds of children and adults make up the cast, along with a choir and orchestra, while telling the Christmas story in song.

The pageant ran over the weekend, with the last show on Sunday night. It is an annual event.