Charleston Catholic Diocese to release accused priest list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is planning to release the names of South Carolina priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors dating back to 1950.

The names will be released by mid-February, following a review of personnel files, the Post and Courier of Charleston reports.

In a statement, Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone told the newspaper that officials are “committed to transparency.”

“Releasing the names of those credibly accused is another step in the healing process for all who have been harmed by priests,” he said.

The Diocese of Charleston and many others throughout the U.S. have long refused to release a list of priests and other employees they knew to have sexually abused minors, preferring to reassign clergy to posts in other jurisdictions.

As part of its 2007 class-action settlement, the Charleston diocese conducted an internal review of abuse allegations and shared results, including a list of names, with law enforcement.

That year, the diocese agreed to pay up to $12 million to nearly 150 victims sexually abused by priests and diocese employees, payouts that ranged from $13,000 to $425,000 each.

As early as 2002, the diocese had received allegations against 24 priests since the 1960s, 12 of whom were removed from the ministry.

David Clohessy, former national director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, welcomed the news but noted that much more transparency was needed.

“It’s a very belated, grudging step that many church officials are taking these days because of tremendous pressure from prosecutors and parishioners,” he said. “Kids are safer every time even a single predator is identified.”