Burglary suspect chased by barefooted victim caught by Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says a burglary suspect that was chased by a barefooted victim on Waccamaw Avenue last month is arrested.

Police say the suspect, George Jenkins, is charged with first-degree burglary and larceny.

Officials found Jenkins downtown at midnight Wednesday, after they received a tip on his whereabouts.

Investigators say on November 8th, Jenkins broke into a home on the 600 block of Waccamaw Avenue, where he stole money.

Police say the victim realized that the suspect was in his room and chased him from the crime scene while barefoot and only wearing basketball shorts.

During the chase, the victim was on the phone with emergency dispatchers to notify CPD.

Officers say no one was injured during the crime.

Jenkins is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.