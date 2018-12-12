New jobs coming to Richland County

RICHLAND, SC (WOLO)– New jobs are coming to Richland County.

Wednesday, Richland County officials announced that Owens Corning, a developer and producer of insulation and fiberglass, invested $13.6 million dollars in a manufacturing facility in Blythewood.

The company’s investment is projected to bring 16 new jobs, according to County officials.

In a release from Richland County officials, “We are grateful that Owens Corning has chosen Richland County to locate its operations here,” said Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston, Chair of the Council’s Economic Development Committee. “They are breathing life back into a plant that has suffered many losses and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

According to Richland County officials, the Blythewood facility will be Owens Corning’s first operation in Richland County and fifth in the state.

Owens Corning develops, manufactures and markets insulation, roofing and fiberglass.