5K aims to help end child abuse in the Midlands

Claire Richardson,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) Friends of the Metropolitan Children’s Advocacy Center is working to raise money and awareness in the fight to end child abuse in the Midlands.

The Ugly Holiday Sweater 5K is happening on Saturday Dec. 15.

The starting line for the race is at 5209 Trenholm Road. Awards will be given for best times by age bracket as well as a prize for the ugliest holiday sweater or ensemble.

The race fee of $35 includes a t-shirt.

For more information, click HERE.

