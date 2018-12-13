Columbia Fire fights 2 alarm blaze

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Just after 6pm Thursday evening the Columbia Fire Department was called to Calhoun and Pickens off Bull street for a fire inside of what officials deemed a condemned building at the old State Hospital.

Officials initially reported the fire was coming from the Barringer Building, but upon arrival discovered the Historic Babcock Building ablaze, a building built back in the 1800’s according to officials.

Fire crews say they could see flames coming from the roof of the structure and began to attack the blaze from the outside in order to work their way in. At this point no injuries have been reported.

ABC Columbia News has a crew on the scene gathering the very latest information as this is still an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as they are made available.