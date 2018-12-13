Columbia Police and Lexington Sheriff’s investigate multiple bomb threats

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are in the process of looking into several incidents where at least 3 bomb threats have been emailed in to authorities. So far, Columbia police say they are investigating it, but say no credible threat has been found.

According to police, K-9 are being used to sweep locations at 1530 Richland Street, 1812 Assembly street, and 1812 Lincoln Street, the Township Auditorium on Taylor Street and just a short time ago CPD reported an additional bomb threat at 1612 Marion Street. Authorities say while no hazardous materials have been found at this time, CPD says they are taking the threats “very seriously”.

Cont’d: CPD takes such threats seriously. An email containing a bomb threat is circulating to locations in Columbia & across the country asking for bitcoin payment. CPD is conducting searches & NO device/hazardous materials have been found. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 13, 2018

The Lexington Sheriff’s department has also now reported at least two reported bomb threats, but say they have cleared the scene and found no threats at the unspecified locations.

The Columbia Police Department says all five of the threats being investigated so far appear to mirror other bomb threats that have been taking place across the US. According to CPD’s twitter page they first learned of the threat via email, similar to others circulating to locations in Columbia & across the country asking for bitcoin payment.

