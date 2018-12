Feed an officer campaign fills the hearts of local law enforcement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Today volunteers fanned out across the midlands to provide meals to area law enforcement agencies.

Today is Greg Alia day, organized by the organization Serve and Connect as a way to honor the life of a fallen officer by feeding those protecting our community everyday.

Officer Alia’s parents were among the volunteers. They delivered meals to troopers with the Highway Patrol.