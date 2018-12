CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s the season of giving and the Newberry Boys Farm needs your help this Saturday to make sure every child gets a gift for the holidays.

The Newberry Boys Farm toy drive starts at 10 a.m. on December 15th.

The toy drive will be at Boland’s Hardware, located on 754 Chapin Road in Chapin, SC.

Event organizers ask you to bring an unwrapped gift for infants to 18-year-olds.

