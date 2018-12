Richland Library Edgewood celebrates grand opening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is celebrating the grand opening of its new Edgewood location at 2101 Oak Street.

The celebration is from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 15. It includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

If you can’t make the celebration, the library is open until 6 o’clock that night.

