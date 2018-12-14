Tickets go on sale for second Hootie and the Blowfish Concert at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am for a second concert announced by Hootie and the Blowfish, due to high demand.

Colonial Life Arena announced Hootie and the Blowfish will play Thursday, September 12, 2018 in addition to the original concert date of Friday, September 13, 2018.

Tickets for the Friday show sold out within minutes prompting the band to add the second show.

General Public sales start Friday, December 14, 2018 at ticketmaster.com. All pre-sale and on-sale times are 10 AM.