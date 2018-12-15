Christmas Party for Pets: Columbia Animal Services collecting donations
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Christmas donation party and they’re inviting you to take part by bringing donations.
The Donation party is Saturday, December 15th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at 127 Humane Lane.
The Columbia Animal Shelter says it will be collecting items from a wish-list, while serving hot chocolate and refreshments, and giving away door prizes. According to organizers, there will also be a raffle drawing for a Mini Google Home.
Some items on the wish list include:
Dry puppy/kitten food
Wet puppy/kitten food
Blankets and Towels
Bleach and Laundry Detergent
Hand Sanitizer and Soap
Everyone is invited to come out and learn more about becoming a foster parent for animals in need during the cold winter months, say Animal Services officials.
For more information, call 803-776-7387.