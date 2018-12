Coroner Identifies person found in pond at Finley Park

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The person found in a pond at Finley Park Friday (December14,2018) has been identified.

Jerry Jermaine Hickson, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma, the cause of death is pending further studies at this time.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Columbia Police Department continue to investigate the incident.