Richland Co., (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the help of the public in finding a missing man.

deputies say 58-year-old james powell junior was last seen at his home in Northeast Columbia before leaving in his champagne colored Chevy Venture van at approximately 5 p-m on Sunday.

If you have any information on Powell’s whereabouts you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC