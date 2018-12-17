Traffic tie-up caused early morning delays

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say I-26 & I-77 is back open after a fatal multiple vehicle accident.

Troopers reported the accident this morning on I-26 & I-77.

Authorities say the accident occurred on I-26 east bound at mile marker 116 on the entrance ramp to I-77 north bound and I-77.

Troopers say an s-u-v struck multiple vehicles before overturning near the I-77 North on-ramp.

Troopers say two people were killed in the accident which diverted traffic for hours.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates. The Highway patrol is investigating the accident.

Trooper David SCHP

✔

@SCHP_Troop1

????Lexington: I26 eastbound to I77 northbound is now clear for travel.