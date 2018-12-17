Troopers say I-26 and I-77 is back open after fatal accident

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say I-26 & I-77 is back open after a fatal multiple vehicle accident.

Troopers reported the accident this morning on I-26 & I-77.

Authorities say the accident occurred on I-26 east bound at mile marker 116 on the entrance ramp to I-77 north bound and I-77.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Troopers investigate fatal crash on I-26 in Lexing...
I-20 Reopens After Fatal Accident on Sunday: SC Hi...
SCHP troopers investigate fatal early morning I-26...
I-26WB is back open following early morning accide...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android