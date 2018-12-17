Troopers say I-26 and I-77 is back open after fatal accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say I-26 & I-77 is back open after a fatal multiple vehicle accident.

Troopers reported the accident this morning on I-26 & I-77.

Authorities say the accident occurred on I-26 east bound at mile marker 116 on the entrance ramp to I-77 north bound and I-77.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.

????Lexington: I26 eastbound to I77 northbound is now clear for travel. — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) December 17, 2018