Clemson’s Lawrence named Freshman of the Year by Touchdown Club of Columbus

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced today that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named the club’s 2018 Freshman of the Year.

Lawrence becomes the second Clemson player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 2001. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins collected the award for his performance as a freshman in 2011. Lawrence’s selection marks the second Touchdown Club of Columbus honor bestowed upon the Tigers this season, joining Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s selection for the 2018 Woody Hayes Award as the nation’s top coach.

This season, Lawrence has completed 212-326 passes for 2,606 yards with 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He earned first-team freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets and was a second-team All-ACC quarterback, collecting ACC Rookie of the Year honors as he led Clemson its fourth consecutive ACC title.

Despite not starting Clemson’s first four games, Lawrence already holds school freshman records for completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and pass efficiency rating. His nine wins as a starter broke Deshaun Watson’s Clemson record by a true freshman (four), and Lawrence is one win away from breaking Kyle Parker’s record for wins by any freshman (first-year or redshirt) starting quarterback in Tiger history

Lawrence’s award will be presented during the 64th Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, Feb. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. A full list of all-time winners of the Touchdown Club of Columbus Freshman of the Year award is included below:

2018: TREVOR LAWRENCE, Clemson

2017: J.K. DOBBINS, Ohio State

2016: JALEN HURTS, Alabama

2015: TANNER MANGUM, Brigham Young

2014: SAMAJE PERINE, Oklahoma

2013: CHRISTIAN HACKENBERG, Penn State

2012: TODD GURLEY, Georgia

2011: SAMMY WATKINS, Clemson

2010: MARCUS LATTIMORE, South Carolina

2009: DION LEWIS, Pittsburgh

2008: JULIO JONES, Alabama

2007: MICHAEL CRABTREE, Texas Tech

2006: COLT McCOY, Texas

2005: TERRELL SUTTON, Northwestern

2004: ADRIAN PETERSON, Oklahoma

2003: CHRIS LEAK, Florida

2002: MAURICE CLARETT, Ohio State

2001: ANTHONY DAVIS, Wisconsin