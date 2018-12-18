Duo accused of stealing car keys from elderly woman

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia police say they ware looking for two people that officials say were captured on surveillance video at a Publix Grocery store, but say they weren’t shopping for food.

According to police the incident happened December 16th at the Publix Grocery store at 7320 Broad River Road.

Authorities say the man in this image is accused of walking up to the victim in the parking lot and forcibly removing her car keys from her hands during a struggle. Police say the woman in the picture jumped in the car with the male suspect and left the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the incident, who these suspects may be or where they may be is asked to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.