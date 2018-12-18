Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal Augusta Highway accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal accident on Augusta Highway this morning.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Dianne Wells, 36, was crossing the road on the 2400 block of Augusta Highway, when she was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say Wells was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who wasn’t injured, stopped at the scene to render aid.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating this incident.