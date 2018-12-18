Man extradited from North Carolina to South Carolina for armed robbery

Sierra Artemus,

Orangeburg County Deputies have charged
Jerry Williams with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WOLO)-  A man was arrested in North Carolina during a traffic stop and extradited back to South Carolina to face charges for a previous crime.

According to Orangeburg County Deputies, Jerry Williams, 36, was accused of committing an  armed robbery back in November, of which he has been recently charged.

Authorities say Williams robbed a Family Dollar on Joe Jefford’s highway, taking a small amount of cash after demanding money from the store clerk.

No one was injured during the incident.

Williams was taken into custody in Shelby, North Carolina and returned to Orangeburg.

Bond for Williams is set at $100,000.

