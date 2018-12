Out Shopping? Drop some change in the Red Kettle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The familiar Bell and Red Kettles are a sign that the holidays are here.

This is the Salvation Army’s largest holiday fundraiser.

Each year the Salvation Army’s bell ringing campaign raises thousands for those in need, here in the Midlands and across the world.

If you see the bell ringers while you are out and about stop by and drop in some change .

The campaign ends Christmas Eve.

