SC is reportedly one of the worst state’s for holiday thefts

There are no shortage of holiday Grinches in the Palmetto State.

According to a report from the Vivant Academy, South Carolina has the third most holiday thefts in the Country.

The report notes the Palmetto State had an average of 76.6 thefts per ten thousand residents during the holiday season.

Only Washington State and New Mexico had higher theft rates.

