Harden street reopened after rush hour closure

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This was the scene as crew rushed in to work on a cut gas line along Harden Street at Heyward Street right in the middle of rush hour. The Columbia Fire Department says drivers were forced to find alternate routes around the area as they worked in the area for about 2 hours.

According to Columbia Fire crews the cause of the closure was a gas leak due to a cut natural gas line.

According to fire officials the road has since been reopened.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: traffic now moving as normal on Harden Street at Heyward. @ColaFire — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 19, 2018