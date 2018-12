Four-star QB Ryan Hilinski makes it official, signs with Carolina

ORANGE, CA (WOLO) — One of the top Carolina commitments for the class of 2019 made it official Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play with the Gamecocks.

Extremely excited to official join Gamecock Nation today! It’s been a fun experience and it’s not over yet. Next stop Columbia, SC! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LVcyZnJCUm — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) December 19, 2018

Ryan Hilinski, a four-star quarterback from Orange, California, finalized his decision at home Wednesday morning in front of his family.

Hilinski chose USC over his dream school, Stanford last April.