Four Vikings celebrate National Signing Day at Spring Valley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Some of Spring Valley’s best shared center stage at the school’s auditorium Wednesday, celebrating National Signing Day by signing on for the next chapter in their football careers.

Four of Robin Bacon’s players officially inked their Letters of Intent: defensive backs Jalen Geiger and Anthony Wilson are going to Kentucky and Georgia Southern respectively and wide receiver Malik Wesley is going back out to Nevada, where he grew up, to play at UNLV.

Kicker/punter Alex Herrera signed with South Carolina as a preferred walk on, joining Will Muschamp’s recruiting class for 2019.