Irmo’s Flowers officially inks with Wake Forest

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Kendrell Flowers is officially ACC-bound, on his way to Winston-Salem.

Irmo’s star running back signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and teammates as he joined the Wake Forest football program.

The soon to be Demon Deacon also had offers from Penn State, Tennessee, and North Carolina, but is able to stay close to home and play with fellow Midlands running back, Dutch Fork alum Matt Colburn.