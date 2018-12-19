Police: Stolen car crashes into a home on Stepp Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are still searching for a driver accused of crashing a stolen car into two homes on Stepp Drive.

Investigators say on Tuesday, the male suspect ignored a traffic stop after an officer noticed him driving erratically.

Police say the suspect crashed into a home on Stepp Drive at 11 a.m. which caused significant damage to it and a neighbor’s home.

People were in both houses during the accident, but none were injured.

Officials say they checked the license plate and learned that the vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, was reported stolen from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction.

Officers say the driver likely sustained injuries from the crash, but he escaped on foot, with K9 units unable to find him.

If you know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.