Running behind? Christmas Shipping Deadlines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to meet those last minute deadlines for shipping? There are several deadlines this week for ordering gifts to be shipped in time for Christmas.

We checked out the USPS holiday shipping information page to give you the details, you need, to get those packages in the mail on time.

The US Postal service lists December 20 as the First Class Mail deadline for Christmas.

If you are choosing Priority mail, domestic, December 20 is the shipping deadline.

For customers who choose Priority Mail express, the US Postal service lists December 22, 2018 as the deadline.

We have a link to the US Postal website for shipping deadlines: https://www.usps.com/holiday/?gclid=CjwKCAiA0uLgBRABEiwAecFnk7o7f_nG3r0CinVdWLrI8WmguyNf2W5F9zbpuVS2vsa2bXIb71u1BRoC3OsQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Video courtesy: CNN