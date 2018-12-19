Suspect sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2016 I-20 shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard says a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for the 2016 shooting of multiple vehicles on Interstate 20 in Lexington.

Officials say Brandon Coleman, 24, was sentenced following a plea in Lexington County to Assault and

Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

He also received concurrent sentences of ten years for two counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle.

Lexington County deputies say on March 31, 2016, Coleman fired random shots at three vehicles on I-20 east bound, hitting a driver in her leg.

Investigators say the driver later recovered from her injuries.

Coleman and a co-defendant were arrested in connection to the shootings after an acquaintance notified law enforcement of their involvement.

Officials say under South Carolina law, this is a no parole offense.