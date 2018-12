Winterfest kicks off at the State Museum Thursday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —For many students school is out for the holidays and if you are looking for some entertainment, look no further than the South Carolina State Museum. Winterfest kicks off tomorrow, Thursday December 20th. The Museum’s annual holiday celebration runs from tomorrow through January 6th.

The event features holidays around the world, a Nutcracker performance, visits with Santa and a chance to ride the new North Pole Express.