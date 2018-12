Apartment fire injures 2 people near Decker Boulevard

Columbia Fire Dept. are still investigating a fire at Beldon Spring Lake Apartment Complex that injured 2 people. Columbia Fire Dept.

Columbia firefighters say the apartment complex is badly damaged from the fire and 10 people are displaced. Columbia Fire Dept.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says they’re investigating an overnight fire at an apartment complex that injured at least 2 people.

Investigators say the fire happened around 12:15 a.m. today and badly damaged the building.

At least 3 units were heavily damaged by fire and at least 10 people have been displaced.

Officials say 2 people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, but there’s no word on their conditions.