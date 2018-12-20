Are you on time? Christmas Shipping Deadlines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Do you still need to get packages in the mail in time for Christmas? There are several deadlines this week for mail to be shipped in time for the holiday.

We checked out the USPS holiday shipping information page, to give you the details you need, to get those packages in the mail on time.

The US Postal service lists December 20 as the First Class Mail and Priority mail, domestic, deadline, this does include Christmas cards.

For customers who choose Priority Mail express, the US Postal service lists December 22, 2018 as the deadline.

We have a link to the US Postal website for shipping deadlines: <a href=”https://www.usps.com/holiday/?gclid=CjwKCAiA0uLgBRABEiwAecFnk7o7f_nG3r0CinVdWLrI8WmguyNf2W5F9zbpuVS2vsa2bXIb71u1BRoC3OsQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds”>https://www.usps.com/holiday/?gclid=CjwKCAiA0uLgBRABEiwAecFnk7o7f_nG3r0CinVdWLrI8WmguyNf2W5F9zbpuVS2vsa2bXIb71u1BRoC3OsQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds</a>

