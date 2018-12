Deputies and car dealership DARE students to stay off drugs

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and a local car dealership are teaming up in the fight against drugs.

Today Sheriff Leon Lott and the Hudson Automotive group were on hand for dare graduation at Pontiac Elementary school.

D.A.R.E. stands for drug and alcohol resistance education. and Sheriff Lott says meeting with young people to spread messages like this is the best part of his job.