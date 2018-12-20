Lifelong Gamecock Cam Smith’s dream a reality after signing with USC

Westwood High grad Cam Smith, a four-star cornerback, inked with the Gamecocks Wednesday on National Signing Day.

His bio is below:

Graduted from Westwood High School in Bly-thewood, S.C. in December and enrolled atSouth Carolina in January… coached by DustinCurtis… credited with 65 tackles, four for loss, 16 pass breakups and four forced fumbles as a senior… collected 112 tackles and three interceptions over his final two seasons… selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio following his senior season… played for three seasons at Meade High School in Fort Meade, Md., before return-

ing to South Carolina for his senior season..ranked as the second-best player in the Palmetto state, the 24th-best cornerback in the country and No. 211 overall by 247Sports Composite.