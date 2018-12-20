New commission studying flooding in SC to meet for 1st time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding the first meeting of a new commission on flooding he created after the state suffered from a third once-in-a-lifetime flooding event in four years.

Thursday’s meeting of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission will organize the group and set its mission and priorities.

McMaster created the group in October after Hurricane Florence caused the state’s third massive flood in four years. Florence flooded many of the same areas in northeast South Carolina inundated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

In 2015, a massive October flood destroyed a wide area from Columbia south and east through Sumter, Manning and Kingstree.

McMaster named Coastal Carolina University professor Tom Mullikin Sr. chairman of the commission in an October order.