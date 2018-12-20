SC Mr. Football Zacch Pickens signs with USC

Mike Gillespie,

Five-star defensive lineman put pen to paper Wednesday during National Signing Day, giving his pledge to the Gamecocks.

His bio is below:

Defensive end who led T.L. Hanna to a 14-1 record and a spot in the South Carolina 5A state championship game… also played fullback for the Yellow Jackets… coached by Jeff Herron… a mid-

year graduate who will enroll at South Carolina in January… logged 87 tackles including 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks as a senior… had an interception return for a touchdown in the championship game… rushed 104 times for 889 yards, an average of 8.5 yards per carry, with a pair of 100-yard rushing games… selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game and in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, where he earned Defensive MVP honors… named the South Carolina Gatorade Football Athlete of the Year and South Carolina’s Mr. Football… also named the state’s top lineman by the SC Football Coaches Association… rated as the top player in the Palmetto state, the second-ranked strongside defensive end in the country and No. 18 overall, according to 247Sports Composite… Rivals ranks him as the 15th-best prospect in the country… ranked 20th on the ESPN300.

